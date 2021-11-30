

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's PLC (MARS.L) said its 2021 results were significantly impacted for a second year by the COVID-19 pandemic, with severe disruption to trading during the year as a direct result. The Group said its trading since the year end remains encouraging.



Fiscal year underlying loss before tax was 101.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 38.4 million pounds, prior year. Underlying loss per share was 13.6 pence compared to a loss of 3.8 pence.



From continuing operations, loss before tax was 171.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 388.7 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 20.3 pence compared to a loss of 55.1 pence.



For the 52 weeks ending 2 October 2021, total revenue was 424 million pounds, 48% below last year. The Group noted that its prior year comparatives are for a 53-week period and included Marston's Beer Company.



The Board has decided not to propose a dividend in respect of fiscal 2021.



