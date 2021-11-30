Best Places To Work: Adalvo recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for 2021

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Adalvo, one of the leading B2B global pharmaceutical companies, with commercial partnerships in more than 100 countries, have been certified as one of the Best Places to Work for 2021 ! This is the first time that Adalvo has achieved this certification, and credits the achievement to employees' commitment to excellence, and shared values. This achievement is particularly significant during the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant employment challenges and disruptions.

The certification is based on a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework that reflects the very latest in workplace trends. Adalvo has scored outstandingly in diversity & inclusion, fostering equity in the workplace, creating a flexible, transparent and supportive environment. Commenting on the recognition Gabi Cassar, Director, Human Resources & Corporate Communications said "It is has been great pleasure to participate in the Best Places to Work Certification program. The process was very efficient and seamless, from beginning to end. The online platform is very effective, which eased the process of providing relevant information and data. We are thrilled to have successfully completed this certification and have been awarded with the prestigious title of "Best Place to Work". Our people and culture are an important part of our strategy for long term success and we will continue to ensure that our cultural practices continue to improve, as the organization continues to grow and develop".

Every year, more than 250 organizations across Europe apply to get certified. The participating organizations are evaluated through two assessments process and, on meeting the qualifying criteria, are certified as a Best Place to Work for a period of 1 year.

The Best Place to Work recognition measures companies against organizations of similar size and industry and provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

ABOUT ADALVO

Since 2018, Alvogen has evolved Adalvo from an in-house B2B platform into a separate business unit focusing on global markets. Adalvo has rapidly achieved remarkable growth, with over 500 transactions and a world-class portfolio of 60 differentiated medicines. It is currently one of the fastest growing B2B pharmaceutical company globally, serving partners and patients in over 100 markets around the world.