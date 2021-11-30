

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L) confirmed that its COVID-19 RT-PCR tests are effective in accurately detecting all COVID-19 variants, including in those infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron. The Group noted that these mutations enable COVID-19 to go undetected with some competing COVID-19 tests, providing false negative results.



Zvi Marom, CEO of BATM Advanced Communications Limited, said: 'Viruses constantly change through mutation and our diagnostics platform has been built on our recognition that we must always think of the future.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

