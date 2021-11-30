Plant-based Meat Market Size Worth $18.52 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based meat market size is projected to reach USD 18.52 billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 20.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing adoption of vegan lifestyle and diet among health-conscious consumers, especially in developed economies are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Growing concerns regarding animal welfare and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission created by the distinguished practices of the meat industry, together with celebrity endorsements of vegan/vegetarian diets are projected to augment the demand for plant-based meat products. The plant-based meat is predominantly consumed in the Hotel/Restaurant/Café (HORECA) sector.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The plant-based meat sausages product segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period

Rising preference for plant-based diets and increased sales of sausages through retail channels are anticipated to spur the segment growth

Soy-based products accounted for the largest market share of more than 48% in 2019 on account of high demand due to their protein-rich contents

The rising popularity of the vegan diet, particularly in European countries, has pushed the demand for plant-based meat products in the region

In June 2020 , Starbucks, in collaboration with Impossible Foods Inc., introduced the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which is made with plant-based sausage, to its menu in most of its locations in the U.S. It was launched as the Starbucks' sustainability initiative to meet the rising consumer demand for plant-based meat options

Key companies in the industry are collaborating with fast-food joints and restaurant chains to promote the adoption of their products. For instance, fast-food joints, such as Burger King, MacDonald's, and Subway, are launching new vegan meat products to capitalize on the industry dominated by health-conscious customers. Plant-based meat burgers are likely to exhibit steady growth over the coming years on account of rising consumer concerns regarding conventional meat products in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. These types of burgers have low gluten and fat contents, which make them a highly favored product among health-conscious individuals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global plant-based meat market on the basis of source, product, type, end-user, storage, and region:

Plant-based Meat Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Soy



Pea



Wheat



Others

Plant-based Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Burgers



Sausages



Patties



Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets



Grounds



Others

Plant-based Meat Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Chicken



Pork



Beef



Fish



Others

Plant-based Meat End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Retail



HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café)

Plant-based Meat Storage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Refrigerated Plant-based Meat



Frozen Plant-based Meat



Shelf-stable Plant-based Meat

Plant-based Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&

Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Plant-based Meat Market

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf)

Vegetarian Butcher

Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)

Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)

Quorn

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Tofurky

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

Sunfed

VBites Foods Limited

Kraft Foods, Inc.

Lightlife Foods, Inc.

Trader Joe's

Yves Veggie Cuisine (The Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC)

Marlow Foods Ltd. (Cauldron)

Ojah B.V.

Moving Mountains

Eat JUST Inc.

LikeMeat GmbH

Gooddot

OmniFoods

No Evil Foods

DR. PRAEGER'S SENSIBLE FOODS

