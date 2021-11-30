EQS Group-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: 3rd Quarter Results



30.11.2021 / 11:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Results for Q3 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

30 November 2021 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 30 November 2021 Results for Q3 2021 ("Q1 Results") The Company's Q3 Results are accessible via the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0207U_1-2021-11-30.pdf Enquiries: Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travelex.com



For other enquiries:

