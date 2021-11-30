Offered by German provider Green Akku, the module is only 2mm thick and has a weight of between 1.45 and 3.63kg, depending on size. It can can be bent up to 50 degrees.From pv magazine Germany Green Akku, a German provider of solar modules for application on balconies, is offering a flexible solar module for use in boats, mobile homes and caravans. The Sphere panel is available with wattages of 70, 110, 150 and 200 W. It has a thickness of just 2mm and can be bent up to 50 degrees, which makes it suitable for round or curved shapes in boat and vehicle construction. The panel is also built with ...

