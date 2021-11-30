

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated more than expected in November on energy prices, flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Annual inflation advanced to 4.9 percent in November from 4.1 percent in October. The rate was above the expected level of 4.5 percent.



Likewise, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 2.6 percent from 2 percent in October. Core inflation was forecast to advance to 2.3 percent.



Among main components of inflation, energy logged the biggest annual growth, up 27.4 percent. This was followed by a 2.7 percent rise in services cost. Non-energy industrial goods prices advanced 2.4 percent and cost of food, alcohol and tobacco moved up 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de