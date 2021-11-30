Company chooses modern fraud detection and prevention tool to protect against referral and NFT fraud on its cutting-edge blockchain platform

SEON, the fraud fighters, today announced a partnership with Sorare, a French start-up company for fantasy football (soccer), to stop fraud within their referral program. Sorare will implement SEON's winning combination of onboarding monitoring, device fingerprinting, and tailored risk rules to prevent referral fraud and protect their vast portfolio of NFT's.

Sorare works with over 180 football organizations, including major international clubs such as the Major League Soccer Players Associations (MLSPA) and US Soccer, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Juventus. The company, who recently received a $680 million funding round led by Japan's SoftBank, uses blockchain technology to transform the online football (soccer) fandom. Customers can buy and sell officially licensed cards representing football players as NFTs, and build and manage teams to compete against each other. Each digital card is registered as a unique token on the Ethereum blockchain and every transaction is recorded on the Ethereum blockchain to ensure its authenticity. The recent funding marks the largest Series B ever in Europe and the partnership is a testament to SEON as the top choice in fraud prevention for Sorare.

"Sorare has an advanced platform built on new, powerful technologies like blockchain. Traditional fraud platforms, built for old enterprise networks just didn't make sense for the speed and scale of our business," said stated Brian O'Hagan, Growth Lead at Sorare. "We were able to quickly get up and running with the SEON Customer Success team, which we now count on as our fraud team."

Sorare's competitive referral program rewards team managers for actively recruiting new members to their clubs. To detect and prevent fraud within the program, Sorare will deploy SEON's Fraud API which consists of Email API, Phone API, IP API, and Device Fingerprinting module.

"Sorare is innovating and driving the future of NFTs with its blockchain collectibles," said Tamas Kadar, co-founder and CEO of SEON. "We worked closely with the Sorare team to identify vulnerabilities and create tailor specific rules and risk scores using our comprehensive Fraud API to detect and prevent abuse in their unique platform."

To learn more about SEON visit our website.

About SEON

SEON is fraud prevention for modern FinTech leaders like Revolut, NuBank, Afterpay, Wise and Mollie. Built to be adaptable and accessible, it is the preferred risk tech stack for a digital generation. With 30 days free trial, rapid integration, pay-as-you-go flexibility, SEON is a simplified, modern way to fight fraud. Social signals combined with digital footprint data detect false accounts and prevent fraudulent transactions. AI and machine learning adapt to how different businesses evaluate risk. SEON stops fraud before it happens with unbeatable speed, scale, depth, and breadth, all while running in the background with a frictionless customer experience. Uncover fraud patterns and discover revenue opportunities at seon.io/demo.

About Sorare

Founded in 2018, Sorare was created by football fans for football fans. Through blockchain digital collectibles and its global fantasy football, the company is on a mission to become 'the game within the game'. Sorare is transforming online sports fandom and giving its community a new way to connect to the clubs and players that they love. The platform had a card sales volume of over $130m since January 2021 across 160 countries. Based in Paris, Sorare is funded by a world-class team including Benchmark, Accel Partners, Headline, and footballers Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann and Rio Ferdinand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005030/en/

Contacts:

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

seon@lookleftmarketing.com