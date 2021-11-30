Netcracker Revenue Management Will Support the Rollout of Advanced Digital Services for the Spanish Operator

Netcracker Technology announced today that Vodafone Spain will upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS as part of an overall IT transformation project. The leading telecommunications company requires a more advanced and real-time solution to support its B2C and B2B customers across both fixed and wireless lines of business.

Vodafone Spain will upgrade from a previous version of Netcracker's billing and revenue management software to the latest version of Netcracker Revenue Management, part of the Digital BSS product suite. Netcracker Revenue Management provides converged pricing and charging capabilities to monetize a variety of services including prepaid, postpaid and hybrid across networks and business models. The real-time capabilities of the solution will help Vodafone Spain to reduce costs and speed time to market.

"By upgrading to Netcracker's next-generation Revenue Management, we will be able to address the complex charging and rating scenarios that go along with advanced digital services," said Oscar Canovas, Head of IT at Vodafone Spain. "The wide variety of capabilities of Netcracker's convergent solution will give us the speed and insight to deliver value to our customers."

"It's a privilege for us to continue our partnership with Vodafone Spain as they undergo an IT transformation to future-proof their business," said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker. "By moving to the latest version of Netcracker Digital BSS, Vodafone Spain will be in a great position to bring more cutting-edge services to market and to continue delivering an exceptional customer experience."

