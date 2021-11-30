The country's cumulative installed solar PV capacity has now reached 56.9 GW.From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed around 411.9 MW of new PV capacity in October, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 406.4 MW in September this year, and 421 MW in October 2020. In the first ten months of 2021, developers connected over 4.4 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.92 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 56.9 GW at the end of September. The German PV market keeps being driven by the segments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...