Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Takes Delivery of 40 Zero Emission Vehicles at its Corona, California Headquarters

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced that the Company has received delivery of 40 total vehicles, comprised of two low roof vans, 18 high roof vans and 20 trucks, to its Corona, California headquarters.

"We're extremely excited to receive these vehicles as we grow our inventory to meet the increasing demand for our best-in-class fleet of electric trucks and vans," commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "Kudos to our team for getting the vehicles shipped in a manner that facilitated quickly getting through customs in light of the current backup at the ports. With this delivery, we now have approximately 50 vehicles in our inventory for sale, approximately 40 of which are committed to customers through firm purchase orders. We are working quickly to process these vehicles as we receive them, to make them customer-ready as soon as possible, so that we can continue to efficiently convert the growing number of purchase orders and LOIs that we are receiving into deliveries."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

