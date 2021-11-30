Talenom Oyj: Talenom to acquire two accounting firms in Sweden

Talenom Plc, Press release 30 November 2021 at 13:20 EET

Talenomto acquire two accounting firms in Sweden

Talenom Plc has agreed on 30 November 2021 to acquire the entire share capital of two Swedish accounting firms. The companies to be acquired are Kjell Wengbrand Redovisnings AB and MH Konsult Väst AB, and they will be transferred to Talenom's ownership on 11 January 2022.

The annual net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired companies is around SEK 32.8 million (EUR 3.3 million; using the EUR/SEK exchange rate 10.1898 of 25 November 2021), of which Kjell Wengbrand Redovisnings AB's share is some SEK 9.8 million (EUR 1.0 million) and MH Konsult Väst Ab's share some SEK 23.0 million (EUR 2.3 million). The transactions will be completed at the beginning of next year and will not affect the financial position or outlook of Talenom for the current year.

The acquisitions will strengthen Talenom's position in Western Sweden. Kjell Wengbrand Redovisnings AB has offices in Ulricehamn and Borås, and it employs a total of 13 people. MH Konsult Väst AB has offices in Stenungsund and Kungälv, and it employs a total of 22 people. The employees of both companies will continue working for Talenom.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

