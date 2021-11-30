The fourteenth edition of the World Branding Awards saw 500+ brands from more than 60 countries named as the "Brand of the Year" and welcomed more than 100 guests from around the world to connect remotely and celebrate their achievements at the Forums first Virtual ceremony.

Spotify, Zoom, Yakult, NetFlix, Amazon, The Lego Group, Neutrogena, Nescafé, Heinz, L'Oréal, Starbucks, Google, and VISA were amongst some of the Worlds best brands announced as Global Winners in the first online ceremony at Kensington Palace.

Winners from Japan include Nippon Rent-A-Car, Sukiya, Natural Aqua Gel Cure, Family Mart, MUFG and Natural Aqua Gel Cure. Other National Tier winners include Telstra (Australia), Bangkok Bank (Thailand), Tanduay (The Philippines), ToastBox (Singapore), Carrefour (France), Nahdi (Saudi Arabia), Tanishq (India), Airland (Hong Kong) and Sinarmas Land (Indonesia) to name a few.

Just twelve brands were selected to receive the Regional Tier award this year including Farmhouse, H&M, Mr D.I.Y., De'Longhi and Pandora a feat only a select few could attain through the Forums' unique nomination, judging and evaluation process, which requires 70% consumer participation to find the publics' favourite brand.

"2021 has been extremely difficult for businesses worldwide. COVID-19 forced many brands to adapt to a new normal, and the Awards celebrate the efforts these businesses have put into their branding and marketing. Each winner has won the love and trust of their consumers and the Awards are a testament to it" said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

More than 1.3m consumer votes have been received since the inception of the Awards and this year more than 345,000 consumes participated in the nomination process globally. On average there are only 7 winning brands in each country, just proving that winning a World Branding Award is indeed a remarkable achievement.

The event was hosted by television presenter, Jemma Forte. The Forum plan to return to Kensington Palace next year.

For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Awards

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum, a registered non-profit organisation. The awards recognises the achievements of some of the world's best brands. For more information, visit https://awards.brandingforum.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005594/en/

Contacts:

Kira Heather

media@brandingforum.org

+44(0)2037439880