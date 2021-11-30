

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation continued to increase in November, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 6.8 percent increase in October. In September, inflation was 5.9 percent.



Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 36.6 percent yearly in November. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 13.4 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

