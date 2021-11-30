

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices surged in October, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.



The producer prices rose 23.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 19.9 percent growth in September.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased by 20.1 percent and those of non-domestic market grew 35.3 percent in October.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy rose 46.4 percent in October and those of intermediate goods gained 9.3 percent.



Prices for capital goods grew 6.5 percent. Prices for durable goods gained 0.9 percent and non-durable goods rose 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 3.3 percent in October, after a 5.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover grew 13.0 percent yearly in September, after a 7.5 percent rise in August.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.1 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de