Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia to become partner in Alexander Corporate Finance

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

30 November 2021 at 2.00 p.m.

Aktia to become partner in Alexander Corporate Finance

Aktia Bank Plc and Alexander Corporate Finance Oy ("ACF") have agreed on an arrangement, which will result in Aktia owning 20% of ACF's shares. The share subscription is scheduled to take place in January 2022 and is conditional on the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority.

With the issue, the new name of Alexander Corporate Finance will be Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy.

"In the future, the arrangement will provide Aktia's customers access to investment banking, such as financial advice on mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and valuation services. Small and medium-sized enterprises constitute the core of both Aktia's and ACF's strategies, which makes us particularly compatible partners," says Anssi Huhta, Executive Vice President for Banking Business in Aktia.

"Aktia becoming a partner strengthens the continuity of our business. Aktia has invested particularly in asset management and corporate banking. This cooperation enables us to provide the customers of both companies with more diverse and better services" says Erkki Helaniemi, Chairman of the Board of Alexander Group.

