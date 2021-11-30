Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has announced the availability of its Fall 2021 product release ("Fall '21").

PlurilockTM product releases provide additional features and enhanced functionality for Plurilock's zero trust authentication solutions, including Plurilock ADAPTTM, a standards-based login multi-factor authentication (MFA) and Plurilock DEFENDTM, a continuous authentication solution.

Early Access for Enhanced DEFEND Policy Alerts

Included in the Plurilock Fall '21 product release is advanced customization of DEFEND alerts. System administrators can now further define security risk event parameters to generate customized alerts and assign enforcement actions. This new feature provides ease of use for enterprise clients with large user base, to more easily manage high risk security events, generated using DEFEND's behavioral-biometric technology.

New DEFEND User/Agent Explorer

As part of the Plurilock Fall '21 product release, users will now be able to access a new DEFEND user/agent explorer to quickly access lists of users and agents, as well as their status. This feature provides powerful user/agent filtering controls and ease of use for identifying users in enterprise security environments.

New DEFEND Group Setting Policies

For the Plurilock Fall '21 product release, DEFEND administrations will now be able to create user groups and configure security event policies by group. This functionality allows for enhanced enforcement actions for users with a high level of privileged access, to protect against the increased threat of credential compromise for those accounts.

This feature reduces friction for users with minimal privileged access, allowing for decreased enforcement measures so that work can still be performed following a high-risk event. Additionally, it provides administrators with the ability to tailor the volume of data being pumped into a security information and event management (SIEM) to prevent alert fatigue and data overload for security operations center (SOC) analysts.

Early Access to ADAPT Administration via Browser

For the Plurilock Fall '21 product release, administrators will have access to the ADAPT console within a browser. This feature adds simplicity for viewing detailed logs and performing user management tasks.

Impact and Availability

This latest product release focuses on tools to support administrators in successfully using the technology in an enterprise setting, focusing on ease of use, more granular controls, enhanced monitoring and visibility tools, reduced alert and SIEM traffic, and compatibility with existing cybersecurity tools.

"For this product release, we are committed to rolling out enhanced features to serve enterprise environments," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "These new features provide additional ease of use for administrators operating in an enterprise environment with a large user base and are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance DEFEND's performance to protect against the growing cyber threat."

Some of the Plurilock Fall '21 product release features are already in production for Plurilock customers. All early access features will be made available to select customers beginning this month with general availability in Q1 2022.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

