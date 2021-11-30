

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased in November, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices increased 3.8 percent yearly in November, following a 3.0 percent rise in October. Economists had forecast a rise of 3.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in November. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent increase.



The core inflation rose to 1.4 percent in November, following a 1.1 percent gain in the prior month.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 4.0 percent in November from 3.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 3.3 percent.



The HICP rose 0.8 percent monthly in November. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1 percent.



