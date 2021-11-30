Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cultivator and distributor of CBD and cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Sprung, the Company's former President and CEO, to its Board of Directors.

As a Director of CBD of Denver, Sprung is being tasked with enhancing investor communications with both current and prospective shareholders, enabling management to remain focused on the day-to-day operations and growth of the Company.

"I understand the constraints that the management team has faced in Switzerland and their desire to improve shareholder communications," commented Sprung. "I am pleased to have been invited to return to lead this important initiative as a Director of CBD of Denver. Accurately and clearly communicating the Company's progress to the investment community is critical to our long-term success, and I look forward to keeping shareholders and potential new investors informed."

"I am very happy that we have Nicholas back on board, and he is a great asset to the management team," says Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "We believe that with Nicholas' support, we will be able to significantly improve our communications to investors and shareholders and hopefully, over time, strengthen confidence in our company from the investor community."

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @SwissCBDTrading @Rockflowr @CBDofDenver_Inc @SwissGreenGrow @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) is a cultivator and distributor of CBD and cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. CBD of Denver is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our Rockflowr brands we have built a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. To learn more about CBD of Denver, visit www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Nicholas Sprung

nicholas@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105832