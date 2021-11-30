THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 29 November 2021 was 1191.44p (ex income) 1191.40p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

30 November 2021