

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter amid a decline in investments, latest figures from Statistics Finland confirmed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent sequentially, which was revised from 0.9 percent estimated initially. The second quarter growth was revised to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.



Compared to the same quarter last year, economic output rose 4.2 percent in the third quarter, revised from 4.0 percent reported earlier. The annual growth figure for the second quarter was revised to 8.2 percent from 7.5 percent.



Private consumption grew 1.3 percent from the previous quarter and 3.1 percent from a year ago. Gross fixed capital formation decreased 3.1 percent sequentially and 0.3 percent annually.



Exports increased 4.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 9.4 percent year-on-year. Imports grew 2.9 percent from the previous three months and 6.1 per cent from last year.



