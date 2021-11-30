WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announces that it has acquired Cloud Commerce Group (CCG), a leading UK-based technology company that helps brands to market, sell and deliver their products across ecommerce platforms and marketplaces globally, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Wayfair.

CCG is a leader in multi-channel ecommerce software, supporting hundreds of European retailers and wholesalers. The software platform helps brands across the entire commerce journey, connecting customer acquisition and multi-platform commerce, with warehousing, inventory, and fulfilment partners. CCG's solution integrates with the most widely-used and popular marketplaces including Amazon and eBay, ecommerce platforms including Shopify and Magento, and multiple accounting systems, payment gateways and fulfilment partners. The platform powers over £1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually through its various integrations.

CCG employs over 100 people across Europe. The company will join the Wunderman Thompson global network as part of its market-leading commerce and technology proposition. This acquisition reflects WPP's ongoing investment into strengthening its commerce offer for clients and is aligned with WPP's accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach, building on existing capabilities in the areas of experience, commerce and technology.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Clients look to WPP to help them market, sell and fulfil across multiple ecommerce channels and marketplaces. With over £1 billion revenue transacting through its platform, Cloud Commerce Group already has demonstrable scale and success in managing the complex omnichannel commerce needs of global brands. I'm excited about how CCG's expertise will further strengthen the breadth and depth of our commerce offering to deliver growth for our clients."

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About Wunderman Thompson Commerce

At Wunderman Thompson Commerce we inspire people to transact.

Part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, we are unique in our ability to connect world-class strategic thinking and creative insight with deep executional capability across technology and operations to deliver winning commerce solutions across all major digital routes to market worldwide: marketplaces, online retailers, D2C, B2B and social commerce.

We are a diverse team of 1700+ commerce experts across more than 20 offices worldwide, who believe that growth through commerce begins with connected customer experiences that amplify the brand and drive business outcomes. We excel at orchestrating commerce touchpoints through intelligent deployment and integration of world class technology from strategic partners like Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, HCL, Shopify, BigCommerce commerce tools, as well as driving sales from marketplaces (Amazon, Tmall and beyond) and retailers.

Our clients include Bosch, DFS, Johnson Johnson, MAC, Nestlé, Sainsbury's, Selfridges, Shell, Specialized, Tempur and Tiffany Co.

Wunderman Thompson Commerce is a WPP agency, recognised as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Commerce Services, Q1 2021. More details on the achievement can be found here.

For more information on Wunderman Thompson Commerce, please visit us at www.wundermanthompsoncommerce.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

