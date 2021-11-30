Staffbase Inc.: Staffbase Acquires Valo to Form the Leading Internal Communication Platform for Microsoft 365

-- Acquisition creates the world's largest and fastest growing internal communications (IC) company with 550 employees serving more than 2,000 customers globally.

-- Award-winning IC providers join to create a multichannel internal communications platform and digital workplaces employees will love.

-- Announcement expands Staffbase's and Valo's commitments to add value to employee communications for Microsoft 365 users.

CHEMNITZ, Germany and HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading provider of digital solutions for internal communications, announces today the acquisition of Valo Solutions , the leading provider of intranets and workplace solutions for Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams.

This acquisition further strengthens the commitment to fully support employee communications teams that work within the Microsoft 365 environment. Gartner estimates that Microsoft owns nearly 90 percent of the productivity software market and since Covid-19 began to affect workplaces around the world, the number of Teams users expanded from 75 million in April 2020 to 145 million as of April 2021.

Recognizing that Microsoft 365 is central to most digital workplace strategies, Staffbase and Valo unite to make a difference in the way people experience work by providing a world-class employee communication and engagement platform for Microsoft 365 users. Transparent internal communication and great employee experience leads to improved employee well-being, motivation, and efficient workflow. From content creation to sharing, design, and measurement, the joint offering will empower organizations to deliver timely, impactful communication to their employees anywhere, anytime, on any device.

"The Valo team has built an incredible company with a unique culture and the best talent in the industry with deep knowledge of the Microsoft ecosystem," said Staffbase CEO and co-founder, Martin Böhringer. "Together, with the highly engaged global Valo partner network, we will elevate communication and employee experience across all major internal comms channels, including intranets, SharePoint, Teams, employee apps, email, and digital signage."

"I feel that something unique has been born. Together we make a difference for over five million users' workplace experiences worldwide. Combining the two technically robust platforms to complete the seamless employee experience offers both Staffbase and Valo users great possibilities for meeting the ever-changing needs of a world that requires more personalized and agile digital communication solutions in hybrid workplaces," said Valo CEO Marc Josefsson. "I am most thrilled about the opportunity for our talented people to have a global impact on the future of internal communications."

"Valo is a trusted partner for premium add-ons to Microsoft Viva, Teams, and SharePoint. We are very excited to see the Internal Communication specialists of Staffbase teaming up with Valo as we see a huge potential to leverage Microsoft Viva, Teams, and SharePoint for internal communicators," said Vesa Juvonen, principal program manager at Microsoft.

Two Award-winning IC Providers

Valo has received several awards in recent years, being selected three times as Best Intranet/Extranet Solution by the European SharePoint Community and as the Intranet Choice - Value Award by UK-based independent intranet consultancy company ClearBox Consulting.

Staffbase has been rated as the best employee communication software in several G2 categories, such as Enterprise Leader, High Performer, and Best Support, and received the ClearBox 2021 Global Employee App Choice Award and MarCom's 2021 Gold Award for the Best App for Business.

Customers will continue using their trusted providers and will eventually have access to a fully integrated multichannel internal communication platform under the Staffbase brand.

About Valo Solutions

Valo Solutions is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) from Helsinki, Finland, established in 2001. Based on Microsoft 365 services, such as SharePoint and Microsoft Teams, Valo offers the digital workplace for employees to fall in love with. With offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, and Poland, Valo provides solutions for more than 900 customers and three million happy end-users in 50 different countries. Please visit valosolutions.com for more information.

About Staffbase