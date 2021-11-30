T-knife Therapeutics Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran Laura Brege to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that biotech industry veteran Laura Brege has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.



"We are excited to welcome Laura to our Board," stated Thomas M. Soloway, chief executive officer of T-knife. "Laura's deep experience spans C-suite positions at multiple biotech companies, senior advisory and board roles and tenure as a venture capital investor. Her operational, development and strategic expertise will be valuable as we transition into the clinic early next year with our lead program targeting MAGE-A1 positive solid tumors."

Laura Brege serves on the boards of Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and HLS Therapeutics, Inc. She is also a Senior Advisor at BridgeBio Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel, genetically targeted therapies. From 2012 to 2015, Ms. Brege served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Nodality, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on oncology and immunology. Previously, Ms. Brege held several senior-level positions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Amgen) from 2006 to 2011 including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Onyx, Ms. Brege was a general partner at Red Rock Capital Management, a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage financing for technology companies. Prior to Red Rock, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at COR Therapeutics. Earlier in her career, Ms. Brege served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Flextronics and Vice President and Treasurer of The Cooper Companies. Ms. Brege earned her undergraduate degree from Ohio University and has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Ms. Brege added, "I have worked on cancer therapeutics for several decades, and while the industry has made tremendous advances, there remains significant unmet medical need in the field of solid tumor therapy. I am impressed by the innovation being pursued at T-knife and eager to help advance their important mission."

About T-knife Therapeutics

T-knife Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics to fight cancer, initially focused on T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts), a modality that holds the potential to generate transformative responses in patients with solid tumors. The Company's unique approach leverages its proprietary HuTCR mouse platform, a next-generation T cell receptor and epitope discovery engine that produces fully human, tumor-specific TCRs, naturally selected in vivo for optimal affinity and high specificity.

T-knife is advancing a portfolio of TCR-T product candidates against targets with high unmet medical need, including cancer testis antigens, oncoviral antigens and commonly shared tumor-driving neoantigens. T-knife was founded by leading T-cell and immunology experts using technology developed at the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. For additional information, please visit the company's website at www.t-knife.com.