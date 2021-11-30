DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2021 / 12:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/11/2021) of GBP62.14m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/11/2021) of GBP45.23m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 29/11/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 216.95p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 214.21p Ordinary share price 209.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.66)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 116.62p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium to NAV 0.75% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 29/11/2021

