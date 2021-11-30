

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) announced the launch of its initial public offering, consisting of an international offering of up to 289,150,555 class A ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, and a concurrent offering in Brazil of class A ordinary shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts, each BDR representing 1/6th of a class A ordinary share. The estimated price range for the international offering is $8.00 to $9.00 per class A share.



The company has been approved to list class A ordinary shares on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, Nu. It plans to trade the BDRs with the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao under the symbol, NUBR33.



Nu plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. Additionally, it may use a portion of the proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services, or technologies.



