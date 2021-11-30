Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NORRHYDRO GROUP PLC

NOTICE 30 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NORRHYDRO GROUP PLC At the request of Norrhydro Group Oyj, Norrhydro Group Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 1, 2021. Trading code: NORRH Number of shares: 10 836 826 ISIN code: FI4000251954 Order book ID: 240848 Company Identity Number: 2144656-2 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Translink Corporate Finance. For further information, please call Translink Corporate Finance on +358 400 735 835. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260