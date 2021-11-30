Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of KlaraBo Sverige AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (234/21)

On request of KlaraBo Sverige AB, company registration number 559029-2727, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 2, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that KlaraBo Sverige AB, meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares. As per today's date the company has a total of 107,185,026 shares of which 16,815,000 common shares of class A and 90,370,026 common shares of class B. Short Name: KLARA B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 115,012,883 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0010832287 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 241502 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 2 up and including December 3, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 21 and 94 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.