BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Strategic Partnership with Ikigai to Launch New Consumer Product

Direct to Consumer Test Marketing is Successful

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it had received a "go decision" from its strategic partner, Ikigai Holdings, LLC, following positive results from the test-marketing phase of a new pet odor control product based on BioLargo's proprietary technology, branded "POOPH". The "go decision" indicates Ikigai's intent to expand television advertising with the goal to launch the product into big-box retailers, and formalizes their exclusive license to the product.

Ikigai Holdings, LLC is comprised of veteran consumer product executives with experience launching and growing multiple blockbuster consumer products. Ikigai developed the "POOPH" brand, created television commercials and other advertising content, and then conducted a television direct-response test marketing campaign to assess the probability that the product would be a commercial success.

Jane Pak, Ikigai CEO, commented, "Early feedback from the test marketing of the POOPH product has been phenomenal. We have placed our initial purchase orders to support an expanded marketing campaign that will begin right after Christmas to gather additional data which will be instrumental in supporting accelerated consumer sales and establishing a strong transition from direct-to-consumer into retail. We are thrilled to see validation that POOPH can disrupt the highly established category of pet odor control products, and with these results, we are already thinking about more products based on BioLargo's technology."

BioLargo CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "Ikigai will purchase the POOPH products from us, and in addition, we receive a royalty on sales. They will finance and manage product roll-out, distribution, and marketing. We are excited about the potential for this partnership to create significant new revenue for both partners. The team at Ikigai is amazing!"

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

