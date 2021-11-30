Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Liquid Avatar Technologies and Bonifii Make Verifiable Credentials Accessible for People and Financial Institutions in the Metaverse

DENVER, CO and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, and Bonifii, the financial service industry's first transaction network for verifiable credentials, today announce that privacy-preserving financial transactions in the metaverse will soon be possible through the upcoming availability of the Bonifii credential in the Liquid Avatar Wallet. This collaboration means that the Bonifii credential can be used as a "know-your-customer" (KYC) credential for avatars in Aftermath Islands and other compatible metaverses.

The Bonifii credential is a decentralized digital identity enabling individuals to authenticate themselves in a way that maximizes privacy and security while providing an end-to-end onboarding experience. By working with Liquid Avatar Technologies and its wholly owned subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios ("Oasis"), Bonifii will make its verifiable credential available for players in the game Aftermath Islands and facilitate in-game financial transactions in the same, privacy-preserving way real world customers use the Bonifii credential. This collaboration in the metaverse breaks new ground in the emerging digital experiences of Web 3.0.

Indicio, a global leader in decentralized identity software and trusted data ecosystems, will provide the integration. Both Bonifii and Liquid Avatar Technologies have worked closely with Indicio to develop a range of ground-breaking decentralized identity products and services, and both companies run nodes on the Indicio Network, a global blockchain-based network for identity.

"We're extremely happy to have the Bonifii credential available for use in our digital wallet," said David Lucatch, CEO-Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. "I cannot overstate how much this will simplify financial services for consumers and institutions alike. Everything becomes easier for everyone-onboarding, verification, and fraud prevention. The ability to bring people who are currently underserved or excluded into services that can dramatically improve their lives - and to be able to do that in a robust, trustworthy way in both traditional online settings and the metaverse is an absolute game changer. Everyone and their avatars are going to need verifiable digital identities to live in the metaverse and function in Web 3.0."

"Decentralized, verifiable digital credentials make everyone's life easier-but to us they are a breakthrough financial technology," said John Ainsworth, CEO and President of Bonifii. "With the Bonifii credential in the Liquid Avatar digital wallet, we are able to meet people where they are, and create a path for them to engage with and take advantage of services many of us take for granted. We also believe that we need to meet people where they are and will be digitally - and that means being available in the metaverse and providing new financial services for new consumer and commercial experiences. This technology is the foundation of Web 3.0, it is essential for privacy and security in the next stage of digital life."

"The metaverse and Web 3.0 are here, and we are building the infrastructure to manage how we're going to live, work, and play in the intersection of the real and the digital," said Heather Dahl, CEO of Indico. "Bonifii and Liquid Avatar get it, they're on it-and we're excited to help them realize their vision."

The Liquid Avatar Wallet mobile app is now available to everyone via Google Play and the App Store.

About Bonifii - https://bonifii.com

Denver-based Bonifii is the financial industry's first verifiable exchange network designed to enable trusted digital transactions using open standards and best-of-breed security technologies. Bonifii empowers credit unions to change the way they interact with their members by enabling a seamless user experience in every financial transaction through a secure, private, trusted and transparent resolution of the entities' identity. To learn more about Bonifii, visit www.bonifii.com, email us at sales@memberpass.com or follow the company on the Bonifii blog, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Indicio - https://indicio.tech/

Indicio provides development and hosting for Trusted Data Ecosystems. Enterprise, consumer, and mobile applications run on the Indicio Network and use its comprehensive ecosystem of software to issue, verify, and exchange verifiable digital credentials. The company develops, runs, and hosts multiple networks using the latest in Hyperledger Indy network monitoring tools and resources. It led the creation of Cardea, a complete architecture for verifiable and secure health records for Linux Foundation Public Health and runs comprehensive instructor-led educational training workshops. These power a growing ecosystem that solves fundamental problems in online verification, identity, privacy, and zero trust security.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants. In Canada, the Company also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger financial" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa Card program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

