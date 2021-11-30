The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results for Predecessor The Fresh Factory, PBC

Year-to-date revenue of USD $9.4 million, representing an increase of 50% compared to same period last year

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 - The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, reports financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

"We posted another strong quarter driven by solid execution, organic growth, and increasing demand from our customers across all channels," said Bill Besenhofer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of The Fresh Factory. "The satisfaction of the escrow release conditions in connection with our recent USD $9.0 million financing, in parallel with our debut as a public company, has put us in a strong position to expand our capabilities, execute on our strategy, and carry out important initiatives that we expect will propel us to the next level of growth."

Financial and Operational Highlights

(All figures in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.)

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of ($0.30) million vs. ($0.07) million YTD 2020.

Commenced trading on the CSE on November 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FRSH".

Strategic Areas of Focus

The Fresh Factory is building a platform to service emerging food and beverage brands in the fresh-food sector with an emphasis on plant-based and clean-label brands. The Company has established four key areas of focus on which it will report moving forward on a quarterly basis:

Execution: Focus on safety, high-quality operations, and strong margins Product gross margin was 32.1% of revenue for Q3 2021 compared to 32.9% of revenue for the same period last year. The Company recently completed its annual SQF (Safe Quality Foods) audit, achieving a score of 99 out of 100. This is the fifth year the company has been SQF audited.

Focus on safety, high-quality operations, and strong margins Growth: Invest in and grow with the right brands across varied channels Year-to-date revenue is $9.4 million, an increase of 50% compared to YTD 2020. Quarterly revenue was $3.3 million, 42% greater than Q3 2020. Revenue remains broadly diversified across direct-to-consumer, quick-service-restaurants, and retail customers. The Fresh Factory acquired Phyter Bars, and began producing bars for several customers. Bars represent a significant growth area for the Company going forward.

Invest in and grow with the right brands across varied channels Brand Portfolio: Meaningful equity participation in the sector The Company continues to invest in its two wholly owned brands, Field + Farmer and Element Pressed. The Company's Field + Farmer brand, which produces plant-based dressings and dips made with farm-fresh ingredients, reported strong year-to-date revenue growth of 70%.

Meaningful equity participation in the sector Sustainability: Become a market leader in sustainability The Company continues to develop a multi-year plan toward increased sustainability and other green initiatives.

Become a market leader in sustainability

Executive Changes

As part of the transition from a privately held company to a publicly traded company, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Bill Besenhofer as Chief Executive Officer and Nate Laurell as Chair of the Board. Both Bill and Nate are co-founders of The Fresh Factory.

Bill has over 18 years of experience in operations, including executive management and leading operations teams. Bill held the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of The Fresh Factory prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer and will continue overseeing all daily operations, in addition to the added responsibilities relating to strategic planning and shareholder engagement. Bill began his career in health care at Cardinal Health, a Top 20 Fortune 500 multinational integrated health-care service company, as a lean six-sigma black belt with a focus on operational process, improving cost-effectiveness, and optimizing performance. Bill most recently was the Operating Partner/COO for GreatPoint Ventures, a San Francisco-based venture fund where he maintained operational oversight and managed funds with investments in industry-leading companies such as Beyond Meat and Farmer's Fridge.

"One of the Board's top priorities is to ensure we have the leadership and resources in place to execute on our strategy," said Nate Laurell, Chair of the Board. "The Board is thrilled to promote Bill to CEO. He knows our business inside and out, with ever-increasing responsibilities over the years. His exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to and passion for our people and brand made him a natural choice for this position."

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles) is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Product Gross Margin, in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring our operational results.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. The term "Product Gross Margin" is defined as income after all variable costs associated with production, including food and other ingredient costs, all packaging costs, and all direct labor costs to produce the product.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA and Product Gross Margin financial metrics to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Product Gross Margin are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Product Gross Margin should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with IFRS or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Product Gross Margin does have limitations. As certain acquisition-related expenses charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The financial statements of The Fresh Factory, PBC, a predecessor company to the Company, for the three- and nine-month period September 30, 2021 can be found on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the heading "Financial statements of RTO acquirer".

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a B Corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole.

To learn more and receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit www.thefreshfactory.co, and find them on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

