Globalization Partners Promotes Bob Cahill to President

C-Suite Veteran Will Lead Business Operations in Coordination with CEO and Founder Nicole Sahin

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which simplifies global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes via its global employment platform, today announced the appointment of Bob Cahill to the newly created role of President. Cahill has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer for three years.

In his new role as President, Cahill will manage day-to-day operations of the company and work in tandem with CEO and Founder Nicole Sahin to continue to expand the company's employment platform to new markets and languages and realize Globalization Partners' mission to enable businesses to hire talent anywhere in the world, while ensuring world-class legal, HR and compliance standards. The entire C-suite will report up to Cahill.

Cahill joined Globalization Partners in 2018, bringing 20 years of C-suite experience. During his tenure as CFO, he has been instrumental in building and scaling Globalization Partners into an extraordinarily high-growth, global remote work platform, cementing its status as the leading global employment platform spanning 187 countries. Cahill brings extensive knowledge of all aspects of business management with substantial experience in scaling rapidly growing companies. In addition, he has helped guide numerous companies through complex M&A transactions and IPOs.

"When Bob joined us as CFO, he was immediately instrumental in helping shape our overall strategic plan and managing our global team's daily operations, and I'm excited to collaborate with him to drive our continued success," said Sahin. "During his tenure, Bob has built our global finance, tax, and HR functions spanning 187 countries, and has had great insight into scaling ahead of the curve. His strategic approach has played a significant part in our success, and his new role is a seamless progression of these capabilities and responsibilities."

On accepting his new role, Cahill said, "We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us as we scale our team to meet the rapidly growing demand for our global employment platform. We are transforming the way companies hire talent, and I look forward to working alongside Nicole and leading our C-suite as we execute on our accelerated growth strategy."

The company is presently conducting a search for a CFO in coordination with its board of directors.

About Globalization Partners

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Media Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466