FinancialNewsMedia.com: Energy Drink Market Booming as Number of Health-Conscious Consumers Grows Along with Demand

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - An energy drink is a type of drink containing stimulant compounds, usually caffeine, which is marketed as providing mental and physical stimulation. It may or may not be carbonated and may also contain sugar, other sweeteners, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids. The market studied is segmented by packaging type, distribution channel, and geography. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fitness clubs and other sporting arenas were shut down in major parts of the world. This move was introduced by the governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which subsequently affected the sales of energy drinks in the global market in 2020. However, the consumers are still clinging to workouts and are engaging in various exercise regimes in the comfort of their homes, leading to a continued need for energy drinks. Moreover, at the end of 2020, many economies removed the strict lockdown measures, which resulted in the opening of fitness clubs and sports clubs, thus resulting in the recovery of energy drinks sales. A report from Mordor Intelligence said that the energy drinks market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period, 2021 - 2026. The report said: "Increased urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing health consciousness among consumers increased the demand for non-carbonated drinks. Energy drinks are widely consumed by adolescents due to their claims of improving performance, endurance, and alertness. At the same time, long and erratic working hours and the increasing occurrence of social gatherings are driving Indian consumers toward the consumption of energy drinks." Active companies in the markets this week include Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER), Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW).

Mordor Intelligence continued: "Increased urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing health consciousness among consumers increased the demand for non-carbonated drinks. Energy drinks are widely consumed by adolescents due to their claims of improving performance, endurance, and alertness. At the same time, long and erratic working hours and the increasing occurrence of social gatherings are driving Indian consumers toward the consumption of energy drinks. Moreover, growth in the number of health-conscious consumers and increasing consumer awareness regarding active lifestyles, along with growing rates of lifestyle-related diseases, inspired health-oriented consumers to opt for healthy and sugar-free drinks. The energy drinks market is also projected to grow due to an increase in promotional and advertisement strategies. Manufacturers of energy drinks are focusing on expanding their product lines by introducing new flavors and new categories to encourage frequent consumption and drive the market studied… Additionally, product launches may help companies tap into the huge potential for growth in the developing regions. Most manufacturers create product awareness through advertising and celebrity endorsement. In addition to this, major sports events are sponsored by energy drink manufacturers."

Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY) BREAKING NEWS:Former VP of Marketing for Celsius Beverage Joins Golden Grail to Support Mission Towards Beverage - Golden Grail Technology announces hiring Erin Heit, beverage industry expert, as a key team member to help advance their mission towards the advancement of their evolving beverage portfolio.

Heit has a proven track record starting at Glacéau Vitaminwater with a major role in marketing, continuing on to FUZE Beverage, another beverage success story, and ultimately landing VP of Marketing for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). She has accumulated over 20 years of experience in all facets of the beverage business. She will contribute to Golden Grail's initiative of being financially responsible while rolling out strategic marketing to support trade, consumers, and investors.

"It is time beverage innovation is focused on the business of beverage, not just the brands. I have seen too many great brands fail due to poor management. Golden Grail has a unique business model to identify and acquire those brands and manage their portfolio with more financial responsibility, which ultimately is the only way any beverage brand can survive. I am looking forward to help recognize emerging categories and advancing the brands with my extensive distribution network and 20 years' experience in consumer, trade and investor marketing," says Erin Heit.

GOLDEN GRAIL TECHNOLOGY ALSO RECENTLY EXPANDED A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SPIDER ENERGY DRINK - To Enter Caribbean and Central America - Golden Grail Technology, the exclusive distributor of Spider Energy Products will now have the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Spider Energy Products in the Caribbean and Central America. "Energy is one of the most sought-after functional beverage benefits. Combined energy drink and energy shot sales now surpass $14 billion, with sales projected to reach $20 billion by 2024." Euromonitor International. "We are so excited to be bringing Spider Energy Drink into the Caribbean and Central America Market. The "energy" in this emerging market is always positive, high and fun. Between the residents and the tourists, we are certain Spider Energy Drink will provide the function, taste and brand local consumers will love," said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail.CONTINUED… Read these full releases for Golden Grail Technologyat: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gogy/



Additional recent developments in the beverage industry include:



The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) recently named WPP as Global Marketing Network Partner to play a key role in executing a new marketing model that is built to drive long-term growth for the entire company's portfolio of brands across more than 200 countries and territories.

Coca-Cola's new, integrated agency model is part of an aggressive agenda to transform and modernize marketing and innovation as key drivers of the company's profitable growth. "Consumers respond to an entire experience - they don't separate the message from the medium - and that's why we've designed an agency model to be truly consumer-centric and silo-free," said Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer for The Coca-Cola Company. "This model is about seamless integration of the power of big, bold ideas and creativity within experiences, amplified by media and data. It will enable us to create end-to-end experiences that are grounded in data-rich insights and optimized real-time, at scale, as we learn from consumers."

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) recently reported financial results for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2021, including an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company achieved record third quarter net sales.

During the 2021 third quarter, the Company procured additional quantities of aluminum cans from suppliers in the United States, South America and Asia in response to increased consumer demand. However, the Company continued to experience shortages in its aluminum can requirements in the United States and EMEA during the 2021 third quarter.

In addition, the Company continued to experience additional supply chain challenges, including, freight inefficiencies, trucking availability, shortages of shipping containers, port of entry congestion, insufficient co-packing capacity and delays in the receipt of certain ingredients, in the United States and EMEA. As a result, the Company was not able to fully satisfy increased demand for its products in these regions in the 2021 third quarter.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, recently announced its results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021.Expects approximately 6% organic revenue growth in 2021, plus growth from tuck-in M&A, and maintained its full year outlook for Adjusted EBITDA between $390 million and $400 million.

"Our pure-play water model continues to drive higher demand for our products and services," said Tom Harrington, Chief Executive Officer. "Third quarter operating results were negatively affected by the increase in the number of associates impacted by Covid resulting in route inefficiencies and higher overtime and temporary worker wages. This was partially offset by higher revenue and fixed cost leverage as our North America Water Direct business experienced a substantial increase in demand. We have seen operational improvement at the end of Q3 and continuing into October, supporting our belief this has been a short-term impact of the virus. I am proud of the efforts of our team during this challenging period and am pleased with everyone's continued commitment to safety and customer satisfaction."

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, recently announced that it has partnered with iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group ("iDEAL"), to coordinate marketing, business development, and sales efforts in the non-commercial hospitality channel. The iDEAL team will use their industry knowledge and over 217 years of combined hospitality experience and innovation to drive new Alkaline88 sales in the multi-billion-dollar channel.

"This brokerage arrangement with iDEAL sets up The Alkaline Water Company to continue our growing success in the hospitality channel," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Our Director of Hospitality, Gary Bliss, has done a great job establishing relationships to help us take advantage of opportunities in the multi-billion-dollar hospitality channel. If you look at the current landscape, there is a lot of green space for a premium alkaline water in the hospitality channel.

Through this relationship, Gary and iDEAL have already sent samples and reached out to the largest general purchasing organization in the country. There is a lot of excitement about Shaquille O'Neal as our brand ambassador and the 750 ML white aluminum bottles. We are looking for our first major announcement in the beginning of the new calendar year. Our co-packer network, brokers, and distribution models position us well to establish ourselves as the go-to alkaline water of choice in hotels, casinos, colleges and universities, sports arenas, hospitals, and other venues around the country."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Golden Grail Technology by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

- +1(561)325-8757