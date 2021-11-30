Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Company"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announces the purchase of common stock on the open market by individual members of the Company's Board of Directors ("Director"), as follows.

Number of Common Stock Purchased 29 November 2021 Purchaser 25,000 shares of GENI Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director, David Levy 50,000 shares of GENI Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Mark Locke 7,480 shares of GENI Director, Daniel Burns, acting as beneficial owner of Carbon Group Ltd 100,000 shares of GENI Independent Director, Niccolo de Masi, acting as a beneficial owner of Isalea Investments LP 100,000 shares of GENI Independent Director, Harry You

As a foreign private issuer, Genius Sports is not required to file beneficial ownership reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Therefore, this release and any related market disclosure is made on a voluntary basis. The decision to make this trading announcement does not imply that Genius Sports will make similar disclosures in the future.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

