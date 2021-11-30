Apiture and Alacriti Partner to Deliver Customizable Digital Loan Payment Solution for Banks and Credit Unions

Apiture Xpress clients to benefit from expanded loan payment options through Alacriti's Orbipay Platform

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced a partnership with Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in payments innovation, to empower credit unions and banks to seamlessly deliver modern, intuitive digital loan payments solutions. Through an integration with Alacriti's Orbipay Platform, Apiture Xpress clients can now enable their customers and members to make loan payments via their preferred channels, methods, and frequency.

Built on Amazon Web Services, Alacriti's Orbipay Platform offers industry-leading money movement experiences and flexibility. Customers can elect to make payments via mobile, web, IVR, guest pay, chat, and other channels and by ACH, debit, cash, and check. Users can also select the option of one-time, recurring, or automatic payments. Banks and credit unions using Apiture Xpress can leverage Alacriti's Orbipay to integrate a brand-customized portal where customers and members can view, schedule, and manage their payment transactions such as electronic bill payments for auto and mortgage loans.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alacriti to deliver an innovative money movement solution to our clients," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "Both Apiture and Alacriti share a passion for transforming outdated, manual processes to provide customers with the improved digital experiences they expect in both their business and personal lives."

Access to agile money management solutions is increasingly critical to consumers and providers alike. According to The Speed of Money report, sponsored by Alacriti, 21 percent of respondents report that they have abandoned a financial transaction because it would take too long. The Alacriti partnership provides credit unions and banks with a seamless and scalable payment solution that will allow Apiture's clients to accelerate cash flow, improve customer experience, satisfaction, and retention, and streamline payment processing and settlement.

"Given the shared vision we have with Apiture to bring innovative digital money movement solutions to credit unions and banks, and the volume of relationships they hold in the industry, this partnership was an easy choice," said CEO of Alacriti Manish Gurukula.

This latest partnership brings Apiture, Alacriti, and Glia, a leading provider of digital customer service, into the same orbit, seamlessly integrating access to resources to help customers and members to navigate the digital payments experience. Apiture recently announced a partnership with Glia debuting Apiture Xpress Live, which enables clients to tap into enhanced chat functions, video and voice banking, and screen sharing to communicate with customers. Similarly, Alacriti announced its partnership with Glia in 2020, launching their payments-focused AI chatbot: Ella.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides financial institutions with the integrations, capabilities and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture develops innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture serves hundreds of financial institutions in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform, dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti's array of solutions allow clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today's users demand, while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures.

