SOHM, Inc., Collaborates for Commercial Manufacturing of Brainwise, a Patented Omega 3 Formula for Global Distribution

This collaboration expands SOHM, Inc's manufacturing, and distribution footprint into Africa with an estimated $7,500,000 in revenue over 3 years.

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets nutraceuticals covering numerous treatment categories presents information about Brainwise®, an innovative nutraceutical product through its collaboration with African based "J" Source Industries.

Mr. Baron Night, President and CEO of SOHM Inc., said, "The proprietary method in which this omega 3 formula is created provides a pathway to solving a deficiency which is becoming more and more prevalent in today's population. Our collaboration with "J" Source Industries brings tremendous revenue opportunity to SOHM with plans for commercial manufacturing and global distribution of this amazing product."

Details of the collaboration include a 3-year exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement which expands SOHM's product portfolio to include this patented formula with initial 3-year revenue projections upwards of $7,500,000 for the African markets alone. 16-month revenues are an estimated $2,880,000 of which the first purchase order valued at $750,000 has been received. Planned distribution channels include the much sought-after continent of Africa as well as North America and the Middle East. "This collaboration brings tremendous revenue opportunity especially in the North American market and it further delivers on SOHM's vision of Globalè Prospèro", added Mr. Night.

Brainwise® plays a significant role in sharpening memory and improving mood while protecting the brain against cognitive decline. In clinical studies, Omega 3 has been shown in clinical studies to help patients with Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, and other common developmental disorders of learning and behavior. Brainwise® contains no bioengineered ingredients (No GMO), is gluten-free, and free from heavy metals furthering the Company's mission to provide superior health solutions towards a healthy world. This product is currently being used by children ages 2 and up as well as senior citizens in need of improved brain health.

Mr. Night continued, "We welcome this collaboration and expect tremendous market growth as we increase the supply and distribution footprint of Brainwise®. This is just the beginning of our collaboration opportunities with companies in Africa. The shareholders of SOHM can expect more collaboration opportunities in the near future."

About SOHM, Inc.: SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and a strategic alliance with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals were exported globally and introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

For more information, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.

www.SOHM.com

Tel: 714-522-6700

SOURCE: SOHM, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675198/SOHM-Inc-Collaborates-for-Commercial-Manufacturing-of-BrainwiseR-a-Patented-Omega-3-Formula-for-Global-Distribution