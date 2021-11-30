Anzeige
WKN: A2DJR2 ISIN: SE0009268717 Ticker-Symbol: 7AC 
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acarix AB (620/21)

With effect from December 1, 2021, the subscription rights in Acarix AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 10, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ACARIX TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017132392              
Order book ID:  242247                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 1, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Acarix AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ACARIX BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017132400              
Order book ID:  242248                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
