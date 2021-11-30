Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acarix AB (620/21)

With effect from December 1, 2021, the subscription rights in Acarix AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 10, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACARIX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017132392 Order book ID: 242247 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 1, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Acarix AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACARIX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017132400 Order book ID: 242248 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB