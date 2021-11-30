Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 30
30 November 2021
Drumz plc
('Drumz' or the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Dealing
Further to the announcement made by the Company today which outlined that the directors of the Company's intend to participate in the Placing, the Company can confirm that the Directors have subscribed for, in aggregate, 7,000,001 Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 0.6 pence per share. In addition, as part of their subscription, the Directors received warrants to subscribe for, in aggregate, 7,000,001 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 1.0 pence each. Details of each Directors participation in the placing is set out below:
|The directors of the Company ("Directors")
|Number of Ordinary Shares subscribed for pursuant to the placing
|Total number of Ordinary shares held
|Percentage of issued share capital held
|Number of warrants subscribed for pursuant to the placing
|Total number of warrants held
|Simon Bennett, Non-Executive Chairman
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|0.5%
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|Angus Forrest, Chief Executive
|1,666,667
|31,560,588
|7.5%
|1,666,667
|1,666,667
|Nish Malde, Non-Executive Director
|1,666,667
|14,356,631
|3.4%
|1,666,667
|1,666,667
|John Wakefield, Non-Executive Director
|1,666,667
|1,666,667
|0.4%
|1,666,667
|1,666,667
The warrants must be exercised within a period of 12 months from the date of issue.
Capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as in the announcement made earlier today which outlined the Placing.
The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Angus Forrest
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Drumz plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00B06CZD75
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,666,667
0.6p
1,666,667
1.0p (exercise price)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 November 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Simon Bennett
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Drumz plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00B06CZD75
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,000,000
0.6p
2,000,000
1.0p(exercise price)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 November 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nish Malde
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Drumz plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00B06CZD75
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,666,667
0.6p
1,666,667
1.0p(exercise price)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 November 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Wakefield
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Drumz plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00B06CZD75
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,666,667
0.6p
1,666,667
1.0p (exercise price)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 November 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM