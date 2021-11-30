Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D812 ISIN: GB00B06CZD75 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DRUMZ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRUMZ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.11.2021 | 15:46
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 30

30 November 2021

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

Further to the announcement made by the Company today which outlined that the directors of the Company's intend to participate in the Placing, the Company can confirm that the Directors have subscribed for, in aggregate, 7,000,001 Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 0.6 pence per share. In addition, as part of their subscription, the Directors received warrants to subscribe for, in aggregate, 7,000,001 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 1.0 pence each. Details of each Directors participation in the placing is set out below:

The directors of the Company ("Directors")Number of Ordinary Shares subscribed for pursuant to the placingTotal number of Ordinary shares heldPercentage of issued share capital heldNumber of warrants subscribed for pursuant to the placingTotal number of warrants held
Simon Bennett, Non-Executive Chairman2,000,0002,000,0000.5%2,000,0002,000,000
Angus Forrest, Chief Executive1,666,66731,560,5887.5%1,666,6671,666,667
Nish Malde, Non-Executive Director1,666,66714,356,6313.4%1,666,6671,666,667
John Wakefield, Non-Executive Director1,666,6671,666,6670.4%1,666,6671,666,667

The warrants must be exercised within a period of 12 months from the date of issue.

Capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as in the announcement made earlier today which outlined the Placing.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information please contact:
Drumz Plc
Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Angus Forrest
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Drumz plc
b)LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each


GB00B06CZD75
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Ordinary Shares0.6p1,666,667

Warrants 		1.0p (exercise price)1,666,667
d)Aggregated information

Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price


1,666,667
0.6p


1,666,667
1.0p (exercise price)
e)Date of the transaction
30 November 2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Simon Bennett
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Drumz plc
b)LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each


GB00B06CZD75
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Ordinary Shares0.6p2,000,000

Warrants 		1.0p (exercise price)2,000,000
d)Aggregated information

Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price


2,000,000
0.6p


2,000,000
1.0p(exercise price)
e)Date of the transaction
30 November 2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Nish Malde
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Drumz plc
b)LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each


GB00B06CZD75
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Ordinary Shares0.6p1,666,667

Warrants 		1.0p (exercise price)1,666,667
d)Aggregated information

Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price


1,666,667
0.6p


1,666,667
1.0p(exercise price)
e)Date of the transaction
30 November 2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
John Wakefield
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Drumz plc
b)LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each


GB00B06CZD75
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Ordinary Shares0.6p1,666,667

Warrants 		1.0p (exercise price)1,666,667
d)Aggregated information

Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price


1,666,667
0.6p


1,666,667
1.0p (exercise price)
e)Date of the transaction
30 November 2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
DRUMZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.