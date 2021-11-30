Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 November 2021

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

Further to the announcement made by the Company today which outlined that the directors of the Company's intend to participate in the Placing, the Company can confirm that the Directors have subscribed for, in aggregate, 7,000,001 Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 0.6 pence per share. In addition, as part of their subscription, the Directors received warrants to subscribe for, in aggregate, 7,000,001 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 1.0 pence each. Details of each Directors participation in the placing is set out below:

The directors of the Company ("Directors") Number of Ordinary Shares subscribed for pursuant to the placing Total number of Ordinary shares held Percentage of issued share capital held Number of warrants subscribed for pursuant to the placing Total number of warrants held Simon Bennett, Non-Executive Chairman 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.5% 2,000,000 2,000,000 Angus Forrest, Chief Executive 1,666,667 31,560,588 7.5% 1,666,667 1,666,667 Nish Malde, Non-Executive Director 1,666,667 14,356,631 3.4% 1,666,667 1,666,667 John Wakefield, Non-Executive Director 1,666,667 1,666,667 0.4% 1,666,667 1,666,667

The warrants must be exercised within a period of 12 months from the date of issue.

Capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as in the announcement made earlier today which outlined the Placing.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information please contact: Drumz Plc Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker) www.whirelandcb.com Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 020 7220 1666 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Angus Forrest 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Drumz plc b) LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each





GB00B06CZD75 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares 0.6p 1,666,667

Warrants 1.0p (exercise price) 1,666,667 d) Aggregated information



Ordinary Shares:

- Aggregated volume

- Price



Warrants:

- Aggregated volume

- Price





1,666,667

0.6p





1,666,667

1.0p (exercise price) e) Date of the transaction

30 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Simon Bennett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Drumz plc b) LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each





GB00B06CZD75 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares 0.6p 2,000,000

Warrants 1.0p (exercise price) 2,000,000 d) Aggregated information



Ordinary Shares:

- Aggregated volume

- Price



Warrants:

- Aggregated volume

- Price





2,000,000

0.6p





2,000,000

1.0p(exercise price) e) Date of the transaction

30 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Nish Malde 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Drumz plc b) LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each





GB00B06CZD75 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares 0.6p 1,666,667

Warrants 1.0p (exercise price) 1,666,667 d) Aggregated information



Ordinary Shares:

- Aggregated volume

- Price



Warrants:

- Aggregated volume

- Price





1,666,667

0.6p





1,666,667

1.0p(exercise price) e) Date of the transaction

30 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM