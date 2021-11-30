Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: RO And MBR are the Next Big Technology Development in the Water Treatment Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water treatment is the process that helps in improving the quality of water to make it suitable for a certain end-use. Technological advancement and finding a sustainable avenue to manage brine and safeguard the marine environment is gaining high traction in the global market. With the increase in urbanization and growing consumer awareness the demand for RO membranes is expected to grow. The increase in healthy lifestyle is on trend, which will boost the demand for these products in the market. In recent years, greater identification of challenges related to aquatic pollution and water scarcity has revived the global interest in RO membranes. With increasing development and innovation, RO has emerged as an essential, affordable tool to help ensure access to potable water across the world.

Arizton's research reports on the consumer goods retail tech offer an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

1.Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market size was valued at USD 10.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.91 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.06%. Stringent government regulations related to the discharge of industrial wastewater have led to the use of RO membrane technology in the global market. The demand for desalination RO membrane market systems is expected to witness an exponential growth rate. Around USD 80 billion is estimated to be spent on new projects in the country. The number of desalination projects in the UAE is growing. With the ongoing trend, the RO membrane market is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the coming years. The surge in demand for RO membranes in water treatment processes, particularly in the countries of APAC and the Middle East and Africa is attributed to the growth in demand for filtered water in developing economies for drinking, agriculture, and other industries.

Key Highlights!

In the next few years, North Africa is witnessing growth in the number of investments in the water sector, which is expected to initiate the trend of desalination in the region.

is witnessing growth in the number of investments in the water sector, which is expected to initiate the trend of desalination in the region. The RO membrane and components markets in Europe and Latin America are expected to experience lucrative growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

and are expected to experience lucrative growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is the largest region in the desalination market. GCC holds the largest desalination market across the globe and is expected to generate about four million cubic meters of desalinated water each day in the next 10 years in Saudi Arabia .

& is the largest region in the desalination market. GCC holds the largest desalination market across the globe and is expected to generate about four million cubic meters of desalinated water each day in the next 10 years in . Vendors need to find partners in emerging markets to expand their geographic presence in other potential markets.

2. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The global

membrane bioreactor market

size is expected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% during 2021-2026. Increasing concerns related to industrial wastewater discharge are fueling the use of membrane bioreactors in the global market.

Growing investments in several development plans across Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina

are increasing the demand for the product. Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Veolia are the prominent vendors in the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market. The growing presence of large companies is expected to continue to be a challenge for smaller companies. These large companies have strong financial benefits over smaller competitors in major business areas such as research and development and marketing.

The adoption rate of membrane bioreactors in China and countries in North America and Europe has been impressive since their launch

. The competition among companies is intensifying, which is expected to lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights!

The APAC membrane bioreactors market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing demand in India and China . China and India have implemented numerous government regulations and initiative which in turn, have led to the installation of membrane bioreactors systems.

and . and have implemented numerous government regulations and initiative which in turn, have led to the installation of membrane bioreactors systems. Consumers are focusing on those vendors who are delivering value-added services. This has motivated the companies to create more efforts on continuously working towards offering a varied range of products and service offerings.

The gravity-based system dominated the membrane bioreactors market with a revenue share of 51.76% in 2020 and is expected to witness absolute revenue growth of 58.06% by the end of 2026.

