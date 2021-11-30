Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - WD Sports & Entertainment (WDSE) is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with golf management agency, Mindful Sports Group (www.mindfulgroup.net). The collaboration will see WDSE (www.wdagencies.com) expand its business into the golf industry providing marketing and endorsement services to Mindful Sports Groups' growing stable of internationally ranked golfers.

Mindful Sports Group's Global Golf roster features Victor Perez (France), Maverick Antcliff (Australia), Pontus Nyholm (Sweden), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (France), Daniel Young (Scotland), Fredrik Nilehn (Sweden) Robin Roussel (France), Jesper Svensson (Sweden), and Gudmundur Kristjansson (Iceland).

On the new partnership; Mindful Sports Group CEO Joe Shuchat said, "We are excited by the development of this strategic partnership with WDSE, who have demonstrated a nuanced understanding of the performance-first approach we take with our clients. This alliance will serve to compliment our players' rise through the world rankings and is a true win-win from a business perspective."

WDSE's CEO Murray Koontz expressed his excitement for this strategic partnership as follows; "The partnership with Mindful Sports Group fits perfectly with our goal to become a World Class Sports Agency. Joe and Brendan have done a masterful job of recruiting some of the top young golf talent around the world, and our team at WDSE looks forward to helping elevate each of their player's individual brands to reach their goals. We are very bullish on the current golf talent across Canada, and we plan to help promote it."

Since 2020, WDSE has expanded its client base and representation expertise to include clients in the NHL, MLS, NWSL, Olympic and Paralympic athletes, Broadcast Personalities, and now Professional Golf.

About WD Sports & Entertainment:

Based in Toronto, Canada, WD Sports & Entertainment is a sports and talent management agency for athletes, entertainment, and media personalities. With over two decades of experience in advising many of the world's top athletes, entertainers, and brands, WD Sports & Entertainment offers clients its expertise in athlete and talent representation, brand development, contract negotiations as well as marketing and endorsement opportunities.

For more information and to keep up with WDSE on social, visit https://linktr.ee/wdsportsagency

For inquiries please contact Chris Muise, Director of Marketing and Client Services, chris@wdagencies.com

