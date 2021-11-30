DJ Custodian REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

30 November 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that at 30 November 2021 the Company's capital consists of 440,850,398 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company at 30 November 2021 is 440,850,398.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

