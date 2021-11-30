Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

This notification is made under article 19.1 and in accordance with article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name(s) James Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Fund Manager) b) Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc b) LEI 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each



Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£1.983 Volume

5,000 d) Currency GBP e) Aggregated information n/a (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 2021-11-30 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk