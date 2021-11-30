Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Adtraction Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (621/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Adtraction Group AB, company registration number 559303-4753, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Adtraction Group AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and that the company fulfills the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 7, 2021. Adtraction Group AB has 10,500,000 shares as per today's date. Short name: ADTR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,750,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016833149 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 241503 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559303-4753 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 7 up to and including December 8, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 49-50 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 562 250 00.