Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3CRFP ISIN: SE0016101844 Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A 
Tradegate
30.11.21
16:24 Uhr
12,100 Euro
-0,205
-1,67 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2021 | 17:41
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden - November 30, 2021 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), registration number 556882-8908 ("Sinch"), amounts to 747,480,901 on November 30, 2021.

The change in the number of shares and votes in November is a result of the issue of totally 1,317,537 new shares in connection with the closing of the acquisitions of MessageMedia and MessengerPeople, as previously communicated.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:35 CEST on November 30, 2021.

Attachment

  • 20211130_Sinch_change_number_of_shares_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36a722fa-55f9-4807-8d22-17503cfd5d83)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
