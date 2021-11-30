WithHealth Inc.: WithHealth Provides Immediate Response to New Omicron Covid-19 Variant

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / WithHealth,Inc. (the "Company"), a digital precision care telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce its immediate response to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant. WithHealth will now provide free genetic variant testing to all clients who test positive for the Covid-19 virus. This genetic sequencing will test for 8 genetic mutations with test results in 24-48 hours.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "Given the uncertainty surrounding the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, we wanted to act quickly and feel it is pertinent to offer this free testing with 24-48 hour test results for all clients who test positive."

Scientists are studying a new COVID-19 'variant of concern' named Omicron.

The new COVID-19 strain was first identified in southern Africa.

There are concerns Omicron could increase risks of re-infection.

Scientists are seeking to understand if vaccines will work against Omicron.

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a digital precision care telehealth company, makes genetic-based care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:

info@withhealth.com

p833-99-HEALTH

Chief Marketing Officer

Cindy Judd

cindy.judd@withhealth.com

p847-404-9962

Investors:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

p917-658-7878

WithHealth's Precision Care Digital-First program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace and entertainment safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. WithHealth improves access to primary, specialty and mental health care through telehealth in Tribal Health Clinics. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

SOURCE: WithHealth Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675300/WithHealth-Provides-Immediate-Response-to-New-Omicron-Covid-19-Variant