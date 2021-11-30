Organ Preservation Market size is Projected To Reach USD 251.4 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 6.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organ Preservation Market By Type - Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion, Organ Preservation, Market By Application - Kidneys, Liver, Lung, Heart, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

The global Organ Preservation market size is projected to reach USD 251.4 million by 2027, from USD 159.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the organ preservation market are

The rising prevalence of multi-organ failure, the growing geriatric population, the rising number of organ transplants and organ donors, and increasing attempts to encourage organ donation are all driving the expansion of the organ preservation market.

The presence of significant stakeholders in developing and developed countries, as well as financial aid provided by various government organizations to living organ donors who require assistance with donation-related fees is expected to further drive the growth of the organ preservation market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ORGAN PRESERVATION MARKET

Over the last three decades, cardiovascular disease (CVD) has become one of the leading causes of death and morbidity. The most common cardiovascular diseases are coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, peripheral vascular disease, heart failure, and congenital heart problems. Such events are expected to increase the number of heart transplants performed around the world, boosting market growth over the forecast period.

The rate of kidney transplantation is predicted to rise as the number of patients with renal failure and chronic kidney disease rises. The burden of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is rising as a result of rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and other risk factors. Around 10% of the world's adult population suffers from chronic renal disease. This factor is in turn expected to drive the growth of the organ preservation market.

The rise in the number of older individuals around the world will also drive the growth of the organ preservation market. This is because the risk of organ failure is higher in this age group. According to the American Society of Nephrology, an older patient's body shows less graft rejection, which has led to surgeons preferring organ transplants for them.

However, organ preservation market expansion is projected to be limited to some extent by the high cost of organ transplantation and religious concerns in some geographies.

ORGAN PRESERVATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the kidney segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Favorable government measures, increasing public awareness, and increased organ donations are among the primary drivers driving the Asia Pacific market's growth. China's donation rate has improved as a result of increased public education, mobilization, and breakthroughs in organ transplant technologies.

Based on preservation Technology, the static cold storage segment is expected to be the most lucrative.

Organ Preservation Market By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Organ Preservation Market By Company

Paragonix Technologies

21st Century Medicine

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

Essential Pharmaceuticals

Lifeline Scientific

Preservation Solutions

Xvivo Perfusion

Transmedics

Organox

Bridge to Life

Waters Medical Systems

