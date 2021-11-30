Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued the remaining 4 million shares to Romios Gold Resources Inc. ("Romios") pursuant to the option agreement to acquire 100% of the Newmont Lake Project.

100% Ownership Earn-In Developments

To date, Enduro Metals has issued to Romios 8 million shares, $1 million cash and has incurred in excess of $14 million of expenditures related to exploration and evaluation activities.

Enduro recently delivered Romios 4 million shares (total to date 12 million shares) subject to "lock-up" provisions where 1 million shares are restricted for 6 months, and 3 million shares are restricted for 12 months as of November 29th, 2021. The shares are also subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To exercise its 100% option interest, Enduro is required to make a final $1 million cash payment by February 22, 2022. Romios will retain a 2% NSR on the property with a 5 km area of interest of which Enduro may reduce to 1% for a total of $4 million CAD at anytime.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 654km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Enduro entered into an option agreement to acquire 436km2 from Romios Gold Resources who has carefully amalgamated the area since 2005 from numerous smaller operators. The remaining 202 km2 is owned 100% by Enduro and was acquired via staking or cash purchase. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION

"Cole Evans"

President/CEO

