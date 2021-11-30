

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $224 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $292 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1.57 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $292 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.21 - $1.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.525 - $1.675 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETAPP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de