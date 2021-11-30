Recent Wins Add $5.9 Million of Contracted Revenue

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce several representative new customer wins:

Serenic Navigator: $3 million award, including $460 thousand in subscription revenue, over an initial two-year term and $230 thousand in subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) thereafter, with a leading global health non-profit $180 thousand of subscription ARR with a US-based Regional Planning Authority



Mission CRM (recent acquisition): $500 thousand award with a major Canadian healthcare non-profit



InfoStrat SAVIN Victim Notification: $2.1 million of services and subscription ARR tied to three US state awards



"As anticipated, we are seeing concrete evidence of organic growth in several lines of business," commented Bill Wood, Chief Executive Officer. "We made strategic investments in FY2021 to position the company for growth, including materially investing in our sales & marketing and account management activities across the business. As a result, in addition to several material new SaaS bookings we've secured, we expect to see the pace of growth accelerate over the coming months, reaching the high single digits in FY2022, while maintaining solid profitability and a Rule of 40 posture, if not better."

