PeopleStrong & Fisher Leadership Announce Strategic Partnership to drive Talent Transformation in Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong, Asia Pacific's fastest growing & most comprehensive HR Tech company launches an exclusive Australasian partnership with the leading local talent solutions organisation - Fisher Leadership. The association combines PeopleStrong's next-gen talent management technology with Fisher Leadership's industry leading management consulting services to enable organisations to harness the true people potential of their workforce.

Pip Youngman, Advisory Chair, Australia and New Zealand, PeopleStrong said, "The way we manage and harness Talent & make it our competitive advantage has become the most critical agenda for organisations. But with the currently available technology, the core talent touchpoints such as hiring, learning, performance, career and succession planning remain disconnected. Our mobile-first, AI-based Talent Operating System builds a trifecta of data, capability, & performance to bring insights into an employees' journey from recruitment to their growth and beyond, breaking data silos & offering prescience for business leaders to make informed decisions.

We're very excited about the PeopleStrong - Fisher Leadership combination. Together, working as one team, we aim to place our clients on the best path for success as they bridge the gap between people strategy & business outcomes."

With 1.5 million end-users at 350+ enterprises across the world, PeopleStrong has a presence in India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, and Middle East. The company has recently been named as the "Customers' choice for Enterprise customers with 1000+ employees" according to Gartner Voice of Customer report 2021.





Managing Director, Fisher Leadership, Michelle Loader states, "We believe the way people want to connect to work is changing. The global pandemic has changed our working world forever, importantly the way organisations need to connect to talent is changing fast and dynamic capability analysis will be the only way to capitalise on emerging conditions."



David Jenkinson, Regional Client Relationship Manager for PeopleStrong agrees, 'We believe that PeopleStrong will disrupt the way Australian and New Zealand organisations engage with talent in the future and we are excited to find innovative solutions for our Australian and New Zealand clients".



By combining Fisher Leadership's local knowledge with the global best practices delivered through PeopleStrong's technologies, employees and employers alike will be best placed to overcome the challenges faced in the modern workplace and embrace the rise of digital across the entire employee lifecycle.

About PeopleStrong:

PeopleStrong is Asia Pacific's leading SaaS based HR technology company. PeopleStrong's mobile-first, SaaS suite includes robust solutions for Talent Acquisition, Management and Collaboration. The company today works with over 350 large enterprises across Asia Pacific, with over 1.5 million users on the platform. Their clients currently span 14 industry segments and include the likes of the Tata Group, Future Group, Minor International (Oaks Hotel brands and others), True Corporation, Singlife, Inspiro, and many more across the region.

PeopleStrong is rated among the Top 5 in Asia Pacific at Gartner's Peer Insights standing for 1000+ employee enterprises based on customer reviews.

